Govt making all efforts to make Haryana leading state: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said his government is making all efforts to make Haryana a leading state in development.

He said this campaign will be given fresh momentum in the New Year. The state government will work with focused attention on three core objectives based on the principles of Antyodaya, he said after chairing a cabinet meeting here.

Saini said the government's first objective is women's empowerment. Providing financial assistance to all eligible women through the Pandit Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana is a top priority of the government.

So far, Rs 250 crore has been disbursed in two instalments to eight lakh women under this scheme.

He appealed to women across the state who are eligible under the scheme to register on the portal and avail its benefits.

The chief minister said the second objective of the state government is to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth and a roadmap has been prepared.

Under this roadmap, Haryana AI mission centres will be established in Gurugram and Panchkula, where youth will be trained in future technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced robotics. The government is actively working in this direction, he said.

Saini informed that an advertisement for the recruitment of 5,500 constables in the police department was issued on Thursday.

He said the third objective of the state government is to promote nature-friendly farming. Under this initiative, farmers will be encouraged to grow alternative crops in place of paddy.

A target has been set to bring one lakh acres of land under natural farming through this scheme, he said.

The chief minister further said that the accelerated completion of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor within this year is also a key objective of the government.

This project will establish new dimensions of better connectivity, reduce traffic pressure around Delhi and the NCR region, and give a boost to industrial development.

He added that the government will similarly expedite several new projects in the New Year.

Saini said the government has granted municipal committee status to Kunjpura (Karnal), Matlauda (Panipat) and Shahzadpur (Ambala) to ensure balanced development of the region and improve basic civic amenities. PTI CHS KSS KSS