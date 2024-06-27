Govt making efforts to strengthen IITs, IIMs and increase their numbers: Murmu

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The government is aiming to strengthen institutions like IITs, NITs, IIMs and AIIMS and increase their numbers as per requirement, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said that earlier students who studied in Indian languages faced an unfair situation but with the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), the injustice has been removed.

"In the past 10 years, 7 new IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 new AIIMS, 315 medical colleges and 390 universities have been established. It is the endeavour of the government to further strengthen these institutions and increase their numbers as per requirement," Murmu said in her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha.

The president said the government is working towards establishing a digital university as well.

"Programmes like Atal Tinkering Labs, Start-up India and Stand-up India have helped improve the capacity of youth of the country. It is due to these efforts that today India has become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world," she added.

Murmu noted that the government is creating an enabling environment for the youth of this country to dream big and realise those dreams.

"Earlier, the students who studied in Indian languages faced an unfair situation. With the implementation of the new National Education Policy, my government has been able to remove this injustice. Now students can take up engineering courses in Indian languages," she said.

Murmu cited self-attestation of certificates and abolishing interviews for certain categories of government job recruitment as key good governance initiatives of the government.

"In the last 10 years, every such obstacle which caused trouble to our youth has been removed. In the past the youth had to run from pillar to post in order to get their certificates attested. Now their self-attestation is sufficient. Interviews for recruitment into Group-C and Group-D posts of the central government have been abolished," Murmu added.