Govt making efforts to strengthen J&K RTC through fleet expansion: CM Omar

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said his government is making efforts to strengthen the J&K Road Transport Corporation (RTC) by expanding its fleet, with special emphasis on cargo trucks.

Talking to reporters here after flagging off J&K RTC buses to major religious destinations of different faiths across the country, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir has a rich legacy of pluralism and coexistence, and these services reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening bonds of mutual respect and understanding among different communities.

The special bus services will operate to prominent religious sites including Shahdara Sharief, Jawalaji, Namgyal Monastery (McLeod Ganj), Shri Anandpur Sahib, Ajmer Sharief, and Our Lady of Graces, Sardhana, enabling devotees from J&K to undertake pilgrimages with greater ease and affordability.

“Facilitating access to places of worship of all faiths reinforces the spirit of unity and shared cultural heritage of the region,” the chief minister said, appreciating the efforts of the Transport Department and RTC for initiating people-friendly services.

He said such initiatives not only promote spiritual well-being but also encourage inter-state connectivity and tourism.

The chief minister said his government’s effort is to strengthen the RTC by adding new vehicles, with a focus not only on passenger services but especially on cargo trucks.

“The RTC transports food grains and other essential supplies across Jammu and Kashmir, and increasing the number of trucks would directly boost its earnings and strengthen its financial base,” Abdullah said.

He said induction of e-buses and new conventional buses is part of the plan.

“As these services expand, the RTC is expected to generate substantial revenue. If this revenue is utilised properly, there will be no difficulty in financing new vehicles,” he said, adding that if earnings remain stable and healthy, the corporation would be able to arrange funding for fleet expansion on its own.

He said the government’s understanding with the RTC is clear — it must provide quality services to the public, ensure timely payment of employees and maintain fair salary structures so that the corporation functions smoothly and remains financially strong.

Transport Minister Satish Sharma said the RTC remains committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable transport facilities, and assured that the department will continue to expand services based on public demand.