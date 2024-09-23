Govt making efforts to strengthen linguistic rights of hearing impaired: Union minister

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Union Minister BL Verma emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the linguistic human rights of hearing impaired across the nation.

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment marked the celebration of Sign Language Day 2024 and the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), highlighted the theme 'Sign up for Sign Language Rights' and brought focus to the linguistic rights of the deaf community.

One of the significant highlights of the celebration was the launch of 2,500 new terms in Indian Sign Language, a collaboration between ISLRTC and various organizations such as YUNIKEE, India Signing Hands, Bridge Connectivity Solutions, and Anuprayaas.

Verma, speaking at the event, emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the linguistic human rights of deaf individuals across the nation.

He reiterated the need for national and local efforts to strengthen the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through the promotion of Indian Sign Language (ISL).

Secretary of the Disability Affairs Department Rajesh Aggarwal stressed the need for early intervention to tackle different kinds of disabilities among children.

The new terms added in the ISL cover a wide range of subjects, including mathematics, science, and higher education, as well as fields like sports and infrastructure, Aggarwal said.

In addition, ISLRTC introduced 100 concept videos designed for hearing-impaired students of class 6.

These videos, developed in collaboration with YUNIKEE, aim to improve concept clarity with a combination of ISL explanations, graphical imagery, and inclusive learning tools like subtitles and audio, he said .

In an effort to enhance accessibility, the ISL dictionary is now available in 10 regional languages, ensuring broader reach and understanding across India's diverse linguistic landscape, he added.

Educational animated videos and Deaf Role Model videos were also launched to inspire and motivate hearing-impaired children.

The winners of the 7th Indian Sign Language Competition 2024, a national competition for students with hearing disabilities, were recognized and awarded during the event.

Sign Language Day, celebrated annually on September 23, aims to highlight the need to preserve and promote sign languages as an essential part of linguistic and cultural diversity.