Govt making efforts to strengthen police force by filling up vacant posts: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Dec 9 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said his government is making efforts to strengthen the state police by filling up vacant posts.

He said the government gave due importance to the welfare of the police force and raised the rifle allowance.

"Transfer allowances and welfare benefits, which have been delayed for a long time, have been released by the present dispensation. We are also well aware of the severe manpower crunch in the police department. We are taking steps to fill up vacant posts in order to strengthen the department," the chief minister said while inaugurating the five-day Mizoram Police sports meet here.

Noting that several departments have also reportedly faced a manpower crunch, Lalduhoma expressed apprehension that the "shortage might have been caused due to non-performing employees".

"Service review committees are being formed in all departments to find out non-performing employees. The government is of the opinion that it is prudential to release those employees, who are no longer fit to continue, on voluntary retirement," he said.

Such a move is expected to improve service quality, which in turn will increase productivity, Lalduhoma said.

The chief minister encouraged the state police to perform their duties in such a way that one can wish to imitate it and also urged them to take care of their health.

The Mizoram Police sports meet has been organised annually since 1987.

Around 1,200 police sportspersons will compete in 18 disciplines during the meet, which will conclude on December 13. PTI CORR BDC