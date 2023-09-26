Govt making every effort to provide resources, favourable research ecosystem: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is leaving no stone unturned to complement the efforts of scientists by providing all the resources to them and fostering a dynamic and favourable research ecosystem.

The prime minister said this in a message on the 82dn Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

"The indefatigable efforts of our space and science ecosystem has showcased to the world that even the sky is not the limit for us," Modi said, lauding the contribution made by the CSIR laboratories in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Our nation and its people have always been blessed with a scientific temper and an inquiring mind. The speed as well as scale of research and innovation by our scientists and technologists, particularly during the pandemic, has convinced the world of our unlimited potential to work for global good," he said.

The prime minister said the period till 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary of its independence, is an opportunity to fulfil the vision of building a strong, inclusive and self-reliant India.

"It is in this context that the role of institutions such as the CSIR assumes greater relevance," he said.

Modi also greeted the winners of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize. PTI SKU RC