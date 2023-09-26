Govt making every effort to provide resources, favourable research ecosystem: PM Modi on CSIR's foundation day

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is leaving no stone unturned to complement the efforts of scientists by providing all the resources to them and fostering a dynamic and favourable research ecosystem.

Advertisment

The prime minister said this in a message on the 82nd Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

"The indefatigable efforts of our space and science ecosystem has showcased to the world that even the sky is not the limit for us," Modi said, lauding the contribution made by the CSIR laboratories in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Our nation and its people have always been blessed with a scientific temper and an inquiring mind. The speed as well as scale of research and innovation by our scientists and technologists, particularly during the pandemic, has convinced the world of our unlimited potential to work for global good," he said in his message that was read out at the event by Union minister Jitendra Singh.

Advertisment

The prime minister said the period till 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary of its independence, is an opportunity to fulfil the vision of building a strong, inclusive and self-reliant India.

"It is in this context that the role of institutions such as the CSIR assumes greater relevance," he said.

Modi also greeted the winners of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.

Advertisment

Highlighting the significance of the CSIR's Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Mission, Singh emphasised its significance in addressing the pressing global challenge of reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change.

The Union minister said the CSIR has been in discussions with key stakeholders, including Adani, Reliance, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, NTPC and JSW Steel, to drive this transformative mission forward.

Singh presided over the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar National Awards ceremony, honouring seven eminent scientists under the age of 45.

Advertisment

One of the remarkable initiatives highlighted during the event was the CSIR's CCUS Mission.

Modi conveyed his appreciation for the CSIR's pivotal role in serving the society and advancing national aspirations.

He specifically commended the CSIR's accomplishments, such as the Aroma Mission, achievements in floriculture, and the "purple revolution" initiated through lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister also acknowledged the CSIR's contribution to building steel slag roads along border areas, demonstrating the organisation's commitment to national development. PTI SKU UZM RC