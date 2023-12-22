Govt making maximum use of tech to ensure hassle-free delivery of public services: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Friday said the Centre is making maximum use of technology to ensure hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens.

He said that transparency, accountability and citizen-centricity became the hallmark of the country's governance model ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014.

“The era of working in silos is long over. The government is making maximum use of technology to ensure hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens. Capacity building programmes enable us to be ready for that,” Singh said.

Addressing Dr Rajendra Prasad National Convention III (series of memorial lectures) on ‘G20 people centric governance and public policy’, organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, the minister said citizen-centric governance will evolve into an increasing role of the citizens in the decision-making process.

Beginning with India’s vaccine success story in January, Singh said, the year gone by with just a week left, witnessed Prime Minister Modi’s citizen-centric governance model.

“India’s prestige as a space power was well-established by the flawless landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the virgin south polar region of the moon,” he said.

Talking about India's emergence in the comity of nations, Singh said that India was earlier not taken seriously, but now the world has veered around to the agenda set by Prime Minister Modi and India at the G20.

“Over 200 meetings of the G20 were held at 65 cities across India during the course of the year. Assuming a leadership role on climate change, PM Modi stressed on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). With the target of net zero by the year 2070, as committed by PM Modi, India is well set on course to achieve its staggered emission targets," Singh said.

"From issues like terrorism, cyber security to anti-corruption, the G20 meetings chaired by India throughout the year have been very successful,” he added.

The minister said India is today among the leading five or six nations in the world using quantum technology.

“Our CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) public grievances portal, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) programmes are cited the world over as technology-driven people-centric reforms,” Singh said.

“Today the world is ready to be led by India,” he added. PTI AKV AS AS