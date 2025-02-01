Govt marginally expands Budget for social justice and disability welfare, boost to key schemes

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has received Rs 13,611 crore in the Union Budget announced on Saturday, while the allocation for disability welfare now stands at Rs 1,275 crore.

This is a 35.75 per cent rise in allocation over the revised estimate for the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2024-25, which stood at Rs 10,026.40 crore.

The allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in the Union Budget 2025-26 was 9.22 per cent more than the revised estimate of the ongoing fiscal which is Rs 1167.27 crore.

In this year's Budget, the government has allocated Rs 472 crore under the Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) for Scheduled Castes, covering programmes like the National Fellowship for SCs (Rs 212 crore), Free Coaching for SCs and OBCs (Rs 20 crore), Top Class Education for SCs (Rs 110 crore), and National Overseas Scholarship for SCs (Rs 130 crore).

A separate allocation of Rs 250.13 crore has been made for the SHREYAS scheme for OBCs and Economically Backward Classes (EBCs), which includes Rs 190.13 crore for the National Fellowship for OBCs and Rs 60 crore for Interest Subsidy on Overseas Studies.

Rs 2,190 crore has been allocated for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) for OBCs, EBCs, and Denotified Tribes.

The Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM DAKSH) Yojana, which focuses on skill development, has retained its allocation of Rs 130 crore.

However, the Venture Capital Fund for SCs and OBCs, aimed at supporting marginalised entrepreneurs, has seen a drastic cut, dropping from Rs 30 crore in the previous year to a mere Rs 0.02 crore.

The Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood & Enterprise (SMILE) scheme, which includes rehabilitation programmes for transgender persons and people engaged in begging, has received Rs 106.87 crore.

Similarly, the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme, which promotes mechanised sanitation work, has been granted Rs 130 crore.

The Post-Matric Scholarship for SCs received Rs 6,360 crore and the Pre-Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others getting Rs 577.96 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM AJAY), which funds SC-dominated villages and provides employment support, has been allocated Rs 2,140 crore.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has also witnessed a modest increase in funding, with a total allocation of Rs 1,275 crore.

Key disability welfare schemes include Rs 316.7 crore for the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP), Rs 165 crore for the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme, and Rs 145 crore for the Scholarship for Students with Disabilities.

Additionally, Rs 430.19 crore has been set aside for supporting national rehabilitation institutes, ensuring continued assistance for people with disabilities.

Public enterprises supporting persons with disabilities have also received funding, with Rs 240 crore allocated for institutions like the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India.

The government has also increased its focus on senior citizens and drug rehabilitation efforts. The Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), which provides welfare support to senior citizens, has been allocated Rs 289.69 crore, while the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) has received Rs 333 crore.