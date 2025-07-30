Govt moves resolution in Lok Sabha for extending President's Rule in Manipur by 6 months

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The government on Wednesday moved a resolution in Lok Sabha seeking approval for extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai moved the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for discussion in Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2.

The approval of the President's Rule by Parliament is valid for six months.

"If the President's Rule has to be extended by another six months, the statutory resolution has to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament," Birla said.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Anto Antony termed the crisis in Manipur a "manmade disaster" and alleged it has been caused by failure and inefficiency of the government.

"Manipur called as a jewel has been reduced to ashes, the state known for its green hills and harmony now bleeds red. The sounds of nature have been replaced with cries of mothers who do not want their children killed and with the screams of women stripped of their dignity and with the silence of the Prime Minister.

"The Manipur government instead of protecting its people has worsened the situation by imposing internet shutdowns, curfews and brutal police actions. The government has allowed the situation to spiral into uncontrolled violence and chaos," he said.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned for half an hour till 5.30 pm after treasury and opposition benches sparred over the situation in Manipur.

Kumari Selja, who was in the chair, tried to pacify the members but had to adjourn the House till 5.30 PM amid continuous sloganeering from both sides.

TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking in Bengali when one of her remarks was opposed by the treasury benches, leading to a war of words. PTI SKU GJS NAB ZMN