Govt must act promptly to prevent COVID 'mismanagement': Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday cautioned the government against repeating the "negligence and mismanagement" witnessed during the previous wave of COVID-19, urging timely action to prevent any resurgence of the virus.

Yadav's remarks come amid rising concerns about a potential new wave of infections, prompting calls for renewed preparedness from political and health leaders alike.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav said, "The government must wake up before the alarm bells ring again. The mistakes of carelessness and mismanagement made last time should not be repeated. The BJP's errors have often proved fatal for the people." He also cast doubts on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine promoted during the previous outbreak, saying, "Even the vaccine that was heavily advertised has now proven ineffective." Calling for increased vigilance, Yadav emphasised the need for public awareness and proactive government response. "Although the current situation is not extremely serious, diseases like COVID change form and must not be taken lightly. The government must fully utilise its healthcare and information systems without spreading panic among the people," he added.