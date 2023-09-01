Govt must bring down price of LPG to Rs 500, says TMC in Goa

Panaji, Sep 1 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress Party's (TMC) Goa unit on Friday demanded that the price of LPG cylinders be brought down by almost half to Rs 500 to provide relief to common people.

Talking to media here, the party's state unit general secretary Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the Centre's decision to reduce the prices of LGP cylinder was a knee-jerk reaction towards the INDIA alliance, which is gaining strength across all opposition parties in the country.

Earlier this week, the Union government announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas to soften the impact of rising inflation on households and to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress in upcoming assembly elections.

With the Centre's announcement, the price of LPG cylinder in Goa, which was at Rs 1,125, has come down to Rs 917.

“TMC Goa demands that the prices of LPG cylinder be brought down to Rs 500 to give relief to common people,” Naik said.

She further said that the BJP-led government in Goa must fulfill the promise it made during the 2022 state assembly polls to provide three free LPG cylinders to consumers.

The Pramod Sawant-led government has only fulfilled its promise in part by giving subsidy to consumers who are below poverty line, she claimed, while demanding that the benefit should be extended to all consumers. PTI RPS ARU