Govt must cancel decision to give Mother Dairy land for Dharavi redevelopment project: Sapkal

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday demanded that the government cancel its decision to give Mother Dairy’s land in Mumbai for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the revised terms and conditions for an 8.5-hectare plot of Mother Dairy in Kurla area meant to be used for rehabilitating ineligible slumdwellers.

“By putting all this in Adani’s pocket, what does Maharashtra gain? The BJP-led Mahayuti government is working around the clock to benefit the Adani Group rather than for the common people,” claimed Sapkal.

Speaking to reporters, he demanded that the government revoke its decision to allot the Mother Dairy land for the multi-billion Dharavi redevelopment project, being executed by the Adani Group.

According to the government, under the Dharavi redevelopment project, 8.5 lakh families have to be rehabilitated. Of these families, 5 lakh are eligible to be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself. The Kurla plot is among the spaces that will be used to rehabilitate the remaining 3.5 lakh families, it said.

“Both Mumbai airports have already been given to Adani, land at the dumping ground has been handed over under the pretext of the Dharavi redevelopment project, 8.5 hectares of Mother Dairy land in Kurla has been given, and MSRDC office land in Bandra has also been handed over,” the Congress leader claimed.

"Now, only Mantralaya, the state secretariat, administrative buildings, and the Vidhan Bhavan remain to be given to Adani. When will you hand these over,” he asked.

Sapkal said farmers are in distress due to unseasonal rains, but the BJP-led alliance government has no funds to help them.

“There are no funds for the Ladki Bahin scheme to support women, no funds for farm loan waivers. Yet, the BJP alliance government is quick to hand over assets to Adani,” he said.

Sapkal said Congress leaders will soon visit farms to assess the damage due to last month’s unseasonal rains. “After the inspection, we will meet the Governor to seek compensation for the affected farmers,” he added. PTI MR NR