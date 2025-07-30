Govt must compensate for 'sudden deaths': Samajwadi Party MP

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Raising concern over the rising number of 'sudden deaths' among people across age groups, Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar on Wednesday called on the Centre to establish a mechanism to document such fatalities and compensate the affected families.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Salempur MP Rajbhar alleged that several people in his parliamentary constituency, ranging from children to the elderly, had died abruptly.

"A cricketer hit a six and collapsed; a man dancing at his nephew’s wedding died on the spot. A schoolgirl fainted and died. A driver suffered a heart attack while driving and died. Whether it is brain haemorrhage or cardiac arrest -- these sudden deaths are happening without warning," he said.

Rajbhar stressed that such cases were not isolated and cut across demographics. "In my parliamentary constituency alone, which includes five assembly segments, dozens have died suddenly like this. Children, women, young men, and the elderly," Rajbhar told the Lower House.

Criticising the absence of official documentation, he said, "There’s no post-mortem, no survey, and no official record of these sudden deaths. We cannot leave these families to fend for themselves in despair." He urged the central government to investigate the incidents and provide compensation. "The government must find a solution to this -- a way to monitor and address such sudden deaths. I demand that families of the deceased be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh," Rajbhar said. PTI UZM UZM MPL MPL