Govt must conduct safety audit of pvt explosive factories in Nagpur, says ex-minister Deshmukh

Nagpur, Sep 9 (PTI) Senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday demanded a safety audit of all private explosives manufacturing companies in Nagpur, expressing concerns about the recent incidents of blasts at these establishments.

Speaking at a press conference, Deshmukh said that the state government should set up an expert committee for the audit to ensure the safety of workers employed at these factories.

Two persons were killed and 13 others were injured after a blast occurred at an explosives factory of the Solar Group at Bazargaon in Nagpur district on Thursday.

The senior leader claimed that around 23 people have lost their lives in such blasts at explosive factories in the last two years.

He pointed out that despite the presence of a Central government agency like the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which regulates the safety of hazardous substances, in the district and other state departments, such blasts had occurred.

"We demand that the state government conduct a safety audit of all explosives manufacturing companies. It should constitute an expert committee, which must visit these companies and guide them to ensure the safety of workers. I have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a safety audit and steps to ensure such incidents don't recur," Deshmukh said. PTI CLS ARU