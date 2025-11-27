Govt names panel of eminent persons to provide insights for ''TelanganaRising2047'' vision

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The Telangana government has named a panel of eminent persons, including Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, activist Aruna Roy and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, to provide strategic insight for its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document.

The other members of the Advisory Council include former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subba Rao, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former Chief Economic Advisor to Union Government Arvind Subramanian and former president of CII, Kris Gopalakrishnan.

"The Government of Telangana, led by CM Revanth Reddy, has convened an Advisory Council of distinguished voices from economics, governance, technology, social policy, environment and public life to provide strategic insight and periodic review towards preparation and implementation for Vision 2047, which will be revealed at the Global Summit on December 8th and 9th," an X account for 'TelanganaRisingGlobalSummit' said.

The Telangana government is gearing up to host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9 to pursue investments, showcase its two-year achievements and unveil its 2047 vision.

Invitations will be extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, top industrialists, and other prominent international personalities, an official release issued on November 26 said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on November 22 asked officials to make grand arrangements for the summit to be organised in the proposed Future City lands on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The chief minister stressed that the two-day summit should serve to demonstrate the successful completion of two years of the Congress government's tenure.

On the first day of the summit, the welfare and development programmes launched by the government and their successful implementation would be highlighted.

On December 9, the state government will release its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document, which embodies the vision and future plans of Telangana. PTI SJR SJR ADB