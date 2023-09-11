Govt, Navy collaborating with partners to 'reconstruct' ancient stitched ship, plan unique voyage

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The government and the Navy are collaborating with other partners to "reconstruct" an ancient stitched ship, reminiscent of the time when such vessels sailed the oceans on India's old maritime trade routes, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Once the ship is ready, a "unique voyage" will be undertaken by the Indian Navy along the traditional maritime trade routes using ancient navigation techniques, they said.

The journey of rediscovery and revival begins with the keel-laying ceremony scheduled on Tuesday, at Hodi Innovations, Goa, where Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, will preside as the chief guest, it said. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisor Council to the Prime Minister will also be present on the occasion, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

India's rich maritime tradition, dating back several millennia, is set to come alive once again with the revival of an ancient maritime marvel - the stitched ship, it said.

Advertisment

"In a momentous initiative by the Government of India, the Indian Navy, Ministry of Culture, and M/s Hodi Innovations, Goa, are collaborating to reconstruct an ancient stitched ship, reminiscent of the ships that once sailed the oceans on India's ancient maritime trade routes," the ministry said.

This remarkable endeavour, deeply embedded in India's cultural and civilisational heritage is a "symbol of our nation's rich shipbuilding legacy," it said.

Extensive research and consultation with a wide spectrum of subject matter experts have been instrumental in conceptualising this ambitious project, the officials said.

Advertisment

This initiative represents a collaborative effort spanning multiple ministries.

"The Navy is overseeing the ship's design and construction and would be sailing the ship along ancient maritime trade routes. The Ministry of Culture has fully funded this project, while the Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of External Affairs will be supporting the project to ensure seamless execution of the international voyage," it added.

The project was approved by the National Implementation Committee, chaired by the Union Home Minister as a commemoration project on December 14. The Directorate of Naval Architecture of the Navy engaged in several rounds of discussions with the Ministry of Culture, culminating in the signing of a tripartite agreement with Hodi Innovations, Goa, on July 18, for the construction of an "ancient stitched ship".

The stitching work in the construction of this ship will be undertaken by a team of traditional shipwrights, led by Babu Sankaran, who is an expert in stitched ship construction. Using this age-old technique, the wooden planks will be shaped using the traditional steaming method to conform to the shape of the hull. Each plank will then be stitched to another using cords or ropes, sealed with a combination of coconut fibre, resin, and fish oil, akin to the ancient Indian shipbuilding practice, the statement said. PTI KND CK