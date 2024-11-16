Govt needs to recognise fertility preservation as essential healthcare right: Top IVF chain founder

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The government needs to be proactive in addressing the issue of declining reproductive rate and recognising preservation of fertility as a healthcare right is a step in that direction, said Dr Ajay Murdia, the man behind Indira IVF, one of largest fertility chains in India.

A Lancet study projects that India's Total Fertility Rate will dip to 1.29 by 2050, well below the replacement level of 2.1.

"Women are born with about 1 million eggs and unlike other cells in the body, these eggs are neither regenerated nor can they be replaced," Dr Murdia, founder and chairman of Indira IVF told PTI.

By the age of 25, the total number of eggs falls to around 300,000. After 35 years, the decline becomes more rapid.

"This biological clock, ticking away like a one-way bank account with only withdrawals and no deposits, has long dictated the timeline of motherhood.

"Yet, in this evolving landscape, a revolutionary solution has emerged, one that is transforming the very essence of family planning: 'Egg freezing', a technology that has now become accessible to women across India," he said.

Dr Murdia said the need for such solutions is clear in India's shifting reproductive paradigm.

As women across different segments of society race against time to harmonize family planning with personal and professional aspirations, fertility preservation has become not just important, it has become imperative, the founder and chairman of Indira IVF said.

"What we are witnessing is a societal transformation that demands immediate governmental intervention," he said.

"When women choose to freeze their eggs, they're investing in their future. While we have made strides with initiatives like our partnership with SafeTree to introduce India's first-ever infertility insurance plan offering comprehensive support to couples under 35, we urgently call upon the government to recognize fertility preservation as an essential healthcare right for all Indians." India's emergence as a global fertility hub has made advanced vitrification techniques accessible and provided hope to women across different communities, he said. "However, without government support, many families still find themselves unable to access these life-changing procedures." "We need policy frameworks that recognise fertility preservation under existing healthcare schemes. This isn't just about medical procedures, it is about protecting the reproductive rights of millions of Indian women, especially in the face of today's growing healthcare challenges affecting them," Dr Murdia said.

"Every day of delay impacts countless women's chances of motherhood," he added.

Egg freezing is also an option for women facing medical treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancers, that could affect their fertility.

He said that by preserving their eggs before treatment, these women can maintain the possibility of having biological children in the future.

The evolution in fertility choices mirrors India's changing social dynamics. Egg-freezing technology addresses uniquely Indian realities -- from later marriages to cultural expectations -- that often influence family planning timelines, Dr Murdia said "Through Indira IVF's nationwide network of over 150 centres, predominantly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, we've witnessed first-hand how crucial government support could be in transforming lives across the nation," he said.

"Our country stands at a crucial turning point. The private sector has shown what's possible, but imagine the impact if the government introduced fertility coverage under national health policies. We strongly urge our policymakers to recognize that supporting fertility preservation isn't just a healthcare decision -- it's an investment in our nation's future." Dr Murdia said that the future of fertility care isn't just about preserving eggs -- it is about preserving hope. "It is time for our government to join this crucial mission to make the dream of motherhood accessible to every Indian woman," he added. PTI PLB NSD NSD