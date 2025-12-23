Govt nod for Rs 36 cr development plan for Nashik's Jain pilgrimage site Namokar Teerth: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 36.35 crore development plan for Jain pilgrimage site Namokar Teerth in Nashik district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The approval was granted at a meeting chaired by the chief minister here, an official release said.

Fadnavis directed officials to ensure that the development works are of high quality and completed within the stipulated time, without any compromise on standards.

The objective of the project is to ensure that devotees visiting the pilgrimage site experience not only spiritual fulfilment but also a sense of inner satisfaction. All necessary facilities should be made available to pilgrims so that they do not face any inconvenience, he said.

An International Panchkalyanak Pratishthan festival is scheduled to be held at Namokar Teerth at Malsane village in Chandwad taluka of Nashik from February 6 to 25, 2026, during which 10 to 15 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the site.

Of the total approved amount, Rs 24.26 crore will be spent on permanent infrastructure works, while Rs 12.09 crore have been earmarked for festival-related arrangements.

The planned works include construction of concrete roads, protective walls, boating facilities, a helipad, parking areas, power supply infrastructure and sanitation facilities. Temporary arrangements for the festival will include installation of water tanks, construction of 450 toilet blocks, electrification, CCTV surveillance, a control room and temporary medical units.

The chief minister also said the project would help generate local employment and establish Namokar Teerth as a major Jain religious centre not only in Maharashtra but across the country. PTI MR NP