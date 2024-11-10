Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) The ruling alliance in Maharashtra must be removed from power as it is not concerned about the suffering of farmers due to drop in prices for crops, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Gangapur in Aurangabad district, he said prices for crops like sugarcane, soybean and jowar have plummeted.

"Farmers who quench the hunger of the country are in distress, but the ruling parties are not concerned. Such people have no right to be in power. They must be unseated. In the last nine months 950 farmers have committed suicide. This is because they cannot recover capital investment, leading to burden of loans," he said.

When the NCP-Congress was in power in Maharashtra, farm loans of Rs 71,000 crore were waived, and there was need for another round of waiver urgently, he said.

But the Union government is not bothered, Pawar asserted.

In Gangapur, BJP's sitting MLA Prashant Bamb is pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Satish Chavan.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 20. PTI AW BNM