Govt not considering raising honorarium of Shiksha Mitras: UP minister

Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) The government is not considering raising the honorarium of 'Shiksha Mitra' (contractual teachers in primary government schools), Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh told the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

The minister was replying to Samajwadi Party (SP) member Samarpal Singh's question about whether the state government was considering increasing the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras.

Shiksha Mitras are contractual teachers hired to assist regular teachers in the state-run primary schools. They manage classrooms as well as participate in other school activities. The basic education minister told the assembly that Shiksha Mitras are given Rs 10,000 monthly honorarium.

Unsatisfied with the minister's reply, the SP member said, "One day, when I went to a minister's house, he was caressing his dog. I asked him how much money is spent on the dog per month and he said Rs 20,000. When so much money is spent on taking care of a dog, a Shiksha Mitra, who has a family and other responsibilities, should be given an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per day." In response, the minister said, "I condemn the way the member compared Shiksha Mitras to animals." "During the SP rule in the state, Shiksha Mitras used to get Rs 3,500 per month, which our government has increased to Rs 10,000," he added. PTI ABN ABN BHJ BHJ