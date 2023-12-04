Govt not looking at 'uniformity' in selection of heads of autonomous institutions: Minister tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The heads of governing bodies of autonomous institutions are selected based on necessary skill sets through different processes and "uniformity" in their selection process was not under consideration, Union minister G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha on Monday. In a written reply, Reddy said the Ministry of Culture has 34 autonomous bodies and each and every institution has a different mandate for promotion, preservation and dissemination of various forms of arts and culture.

These institutions are headed by the officers having necessary skill sets and their appointments are made through different selection processes and in different pay levels, the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture said.

The memorandum of association, rules & regulations, bye-laws etc. of autonomous bodies provide the necessary administrative and financial guidelines for all the matters related to their functioning. "There are no fixed guidelines for institutions with regard to the number of members in the governing bodies or the number of meetings to be held in the institution, he said. "The uniformity in selection process for heads and governing bodies of autonomous institutions is not under consideration in this ministry," Reddy stated in the reply. PTI PLB SKY SKY