Govt not serious about debate on Manipur in Parliament, President Murmu should dismiss state govt: Cong

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Congress on Friday accused the government of not being serious on having a debate on the situation in Manipur and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu exercise her powers to dismiss the state government.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the government wants to merely do a formality of holding a short duration debate on Manipur with restrictions of time while the opposition demanded a debate without any time limit so that everyone could express themselves.

"Who is running away from a discussion. They want to make it a formality. I challenge the government, if they are serious, they should start a debate on Monday morning itself. The debate should carry on indefinitely till all parties express their views, including the treasury benches. We want the prime minister to give his statement on Manipur in Parliament," he said.

He said if the prime minister can speak on the issue in Parliament complex, why can't he speak in both Houses.

Advertisment

"It is such a serious incident as it concerns the dignity of women. The issue has become international. If they are serious on the situation in Manipur they should start a discussion immediately," Tiwari said, days after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur triggered a nationwide outrage.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "If the country now has any hope it is from President Droupadi Murmu ji. We want to urge you to use your special powers and dismiss the government in Manipur." Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Khera said if he can visit places to seek votes, "why can't you go to Manipur and appeal for peace. Or you don't have the moral responsibility left to make such an appeal".

The prime minister is not following "Rajdharma", he alleged, adding that opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is doing so.

Advertisment

If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur and share people's pain, why can't the prime minister.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The CM has no moral right to continue in his position, he must step down immediately. The PM must speak in Parliament after which a discussion should take place." A horrific video got the prime minister to break his silence on Manipur even though what he said was totally diversionary and didn't address the tragedy that has unfolded in the state since May 3, he noted.

"It now transpires that a complaint on the horrendous atrocity perpetrated was made to the National Commission for Women way back on June 12. No action was taken. And just yesterday the Manipur CM admitted on television that this is just one instance and that more such barbarities have taken place," he said.

Advertisment

Pressing for a debate in Rajya Sabha under Rule 176, Tiwari said "We want justice for those two women who were assaulted publicly which has shamed the entire country." he stressed, alleging that there was no sensitivity towards women in the BJP.

Recalling the saying "When Rome was burning, Nero fiddled", the Congress leader said the same was applicable on the prime minister and added, "What was he doing, only he knows".

In a statement later, Tiwari demanded that the Manipur chief minister be sacked and invoke Article 356 and impose President's Rule in the state.

Khera also raised questions over the functioning of the NCW, asking why it took such a long time to take cognizance of the issue.

Asked about an incident of harassment of a woman in West Bengal, Khera said how can the BJP have the cheek to ask about other states. He also said the chief minister of the state involved was not seen standing and supporting the culprits as had been the case with BJP leaders in the rape-and-murder case in Kathua.

"Time has come to run the country and not indulge in whataboutery," he said.

Both houses of Parliament have been stalled for the second day in a row following disruptions caused by opposition members who are demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation under a rule that entails suspension of all businesses of the day. PTI SKC ASK SMN