Govt not serious to address issues in JU after acting VC’s removal: teachers’ body

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) A teachers’ association of Jadavpur University on Thursday accused the West Bengal higher education department of not acting promptly to address the uncertainty in the state-run varsity since officiating Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau was removed by Governor C V Ananda Bose last month.

Bose, who has been in conflict with the higher education department over appointment of officiating vice-chancellors of state-run universities, sacked Sau on the eve of the university’s convocation on December 24. Sau himself was appointed by the governor to the chagrin of the TMC government.

The convocation was, however, held on the scheduled day following the intervention of the state government. The governor had termed the action of the state in support of the sacked VC as "unauthorised and illegal".

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) told PTI that the higher education department showed promptness in issuing notice after midnight to facilitate holding the convocation.

But the same alacrity was not shown afterwards when doubts were raised over the right of Sau to discharge his academic and administrative responsibilities as the impasse continued to affect the institute, JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy claimed.

"Urgent work regarding getting the sanction of NAAC for various projects is getting stalled. JUTA's queries to the registrar about the person who will give consent on matters of exigency remain unanswered," he added.

A senior university official said the registrar's office has urged the higher education department seeking its guidance about whose approval will be needed to purchase materials for certain ongoing projects and begin other pending works which are urgent.

While Registrar Snehamanju Basu could not be contacted, the official said the university is yet to get a reply from the department.

Some quarters are looking forward to the possible response from the Supreme Court where the matter of forming the search committee and appointment of VCs is pending, Roy said.

"Will the university be locked in the meantime?" Roy asked in a letter to the registrar.

Alleging that an attempt is there to systemically destroy the university and its autonomy, he said in the letter that JUTA will hold protests against this in a week "if no remedial steps are taken". PTI SUS NN