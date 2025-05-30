Govt notifies Jammu as new rail division under Northern Railway from June 1

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has through a gazette notification dated May 29, 2025 declared Jammu as a new rail division under the Northern Railway zone from June 1.

Carved out from the existing Firozpur Division, the Jammu division was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually earlier on January 6 this year.

“It is hereby notified for general information that the Central government hereby constitutes a new Division with headquarter at Jammu Tawi under Northern Railway with effect from 01.06.2025,” the notification said.

According to the notification, the areas of jurisdiction under the new divisions are Pathankot – Jammu – Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan – Srinagar – Baramulla sections (423 km); Bhogpur Sirwal – Pathankot (87 km); Batala (excl.) – Pathankot (68 km) and Pathankot – Joginder Nagar (164 km).

“Consequent upon formation of new Jammu Division, the Firozpur Division shall exercise control over revised jurisdictions, which will constitute the existing jurisdiction of Firozpur division, except the above sections,” the notification said.

“The divisional boundaries between the new Jammu division and Firozpur division will be at KM 27.750 on Jalandhar – Pathankot Section and at KM 39.150 on Amritsar -Pathankot section,” it added. PTI JP AS AS