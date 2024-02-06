Govt notifies National Research Foundation; S&T secretary interim CEO

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The government has notified the formation of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, a new research funding agency with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary Abhay Karandikar has been appointed as the interim chief executive officer of the ANRF, an official statement said on Tuesday. The notification on the formation of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) was issued on Monday.

The ANRF subsumes the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), which was established by Parliament in 2008, into itself.

The foundation will seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions and R&D laboratories.

The Bill to establish the ANRF was passed by both the Houses of Parliament in August last year during the Monsoon session.

The ANRF is a move to provide a high-level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of natural sciences, including mathematical sciences, engineering and technology, environmental and earth sciences, health and agriculture, and have long-term effect and outcomes for each citizen, the statement said.

"The ANRF Act coming into force is a heartening piece of news for scientists, researchers, innovators and startups. For the first time after independence, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India now has a National Research Foundation called Anusandhan," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Karandikar said, "The ANRF, operationalised by the DST, aims to boost R&D funding from various sources including industry, encouraging private sector involvement." It will also promote interdisciplinary research, with the goal of propelling India into the league of developed nations and making the country a global science and research player during the "amritkaal", he said.