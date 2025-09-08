Govt observes World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with awareness programs

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) observed World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Day on Monday with nationwide awareness activities.

The theme for this year was 'Family: The Heart of Care'.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare and progressive disorder that weakens muscles over time, primarily affecting children and gradually impacting mobility, breathing, and heart function. Officials said timely intervention, awareness, education, and social inclusion play a crucial role in improving the lives of those affected.

To mark the day, the Department's National Institutes and Composite Regional Centres (CRCs) conducted programmes across the country, according to an official statement.

The Department of Physiotherapy at Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack, hosted an online session on early detection and management of DMD.

The National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan), Kolkata, organised a webinar on the annual theme, while the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi, conducted a session promoting inclusion and awareness.

In the states, CRC Jaipur held an awareness drive at Mahatma Gandhi University, Jaipur, and CRC Tripura organized an outreach programme at Birsa Munda Community Hall, Durgabari Tea Estate, West Tripura.

CRC Nellore and CRC Rajnandgaon also held awareness activities to highlight the challenges faced by families living with DMD.

According to the statement, the programmes aimed to spread knowledge about the disorder, encourage community participation, and reinforce the role of families as central to care and support. PTI UZM NB