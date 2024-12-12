Govt of Odisha holds road show to attract investors for its conclave next year

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday organised an investor road show here in the run up to the Odisha’s flagship investment summit, ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, which is scheduled on January 28 and 29, next year.

The Odisha state Minister for Electronics and IT, Mukesh Mahaling along with senior officials met senior industry leaders and discussed collaboration opportunities with them, an official statement said.

Later in the day, addressing an event here the minister explained about Odisha’s business ecosystem. Senior representatives from multinational firms too shared their company’s experience in Odisha. PTI GMS GMS ADB