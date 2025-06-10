Govt of scams before 2014, PM Modi introduced politics of performance: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Jun 10 (PTI) Describing 11 years of the Narendra Modi government as an era of development and change in the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said 27 crore people rose above the poverty line in the country during the period, which also saw India emerge as a self-reliant defence power.

He also trained guns on the previous UPA government, claiming that before 2014, the Centre was a government of scams, but after Modi took charge as prime minister, he introduced the politics of performance and brought about a significant change in the work culture.

Addressing a press conference held at the BJP office here to mark 11 years of the Modi government, Dhami stated that under Modi, India has emerged as a self-reliant defence power.

Indigenous weapons manufactured in India like the Brahmos missiles, which were used to destroy terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack, Akash and Tejas missiles, and INS Vikrant are being talked about all over the world, he said.

"Operation Sindoor sent a clear message not only to terrorists but across the entire world, that India no longer talks just about peace but can also wipe out terrorists on their turf if the need to do so arises," the chief minister noted.

He further highlighted that India's defence exports have risen to Rs 23622 crore, registering a 34-fold increase. Asserting that there has been a five-fold drop in the poverty rate and 27 crore people have risen out of the poverty line, he said, "We have emerged as the 4th largest economy in the world and as a global power." Praising the Modi government for fulfilling the expectations of the people, Dhami expressed confidence that a developed India is on the horizon, and the country will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world.

Talking about the development of the state, Dhami stated that Uttarakhand is progressing alongside the nation and will play a role in creating a developed India. "It is a double engine. You can't separate the two. All I can say is that we are also going in the right direction. The Delhi-Dehradun elevated road is nearing completion, the construction of an all-weather road is also going on, and the Dehradun airport has been expanded. It operates flights to 60 major cities in the country. We are also working on a plan to make it an international airport," he said.

"We have earned the distinction of becoming the first state after independence in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. We have also introduced the country's strictest anti-copying law. After its introduction, 23000 candidates have been recruited into government jobs in a fair manner," Dhami added.

Two crucial ropeway projects, one to Kedarnath and the other to Hemkund Sahib, have been cleared by the Centre, while 52 other ropeway projects are also being worked out.

In a little over a month of the Chardham Yatra, 25 lakh pilgrims have already visited the Himalayan temples, he said.

Emphasising the importance of eradicating corruption in Uttarakhand, Dhami cited the recent suspension of 10 corrupt officials, including two IAS officers, linked to an alleged land scam in Haridwar, as an example of the state's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

"No one, regardless of their power, will be spared if involved in corruption," the chief minister said. PTI ALM ALM MPL MPL