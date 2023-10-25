Govt of Switzerland confirms Swiss woman's death in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Switzerland has confirmed that a woman whose chained body was found from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar was a Swiss citizen.

In a reply to a query from the PTI, Valentin Clivaz, Deputy Head of Media, Embassy of Switzerland in Delhi, in a statement said: "The FDFA (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) confirms the death of a Swiss citizen in India." The Swiss embassy here is in contact with the local authorities. The FDFA supports relatives within the framework of consular protection, Clivaz said and added that no further details can be given for reasons of "data protection and personal privacy".

The decomposed body of Nina Berger, aged around 30 years, was found from a spot near the wall of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Tilak Nagar on Friday. Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which were locked.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had said it was waiting for the family members of the deceased to come forward and identify the body so that the process of autopsy could be started.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of a west Delhi hospital, police said.

The Delhi Police has arrested Gurpeet Singh (33) in connection with the incident.

Police said during interrogation, Singh has confessed that he killed Berger as he wanted to marry her but she turned down his request.

Berger had come to Delhi on October 11 on Singh's request.

Police have found documents, such as the passport and visas, of Berger from Singh's possession. According to the documents, she hailed from Zurich.

Singh was sent to police custody for four days, during which police recreated the scene of the crime and took him to various places where he had accompanied Berger before allegedly killing her. A psycho-analysis test of the accused has also been conducted as he was changing his statements continuously, police said. PTI ALK RC