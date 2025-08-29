Govt officer dies, driver injured as car collides with bus on Agra expressway

Mainpuri (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A government officer died and his driver was injured after their car lost control and collided with a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer Karhal, Ajay Singh Chauhan, said the incident occurred near milestone 77 on the expressway when Agra Additional City Magistrate Rajesh Jaiswal was en route to Lucknow.

"The vehicle lost control and hit a roadways bus from behind. Both the magistrate and his driver sustained critical injuries in the crash," Chauhan added.

Police rushed the victims to Safai Medical College where doctors declared Jaiswal brought dead, he said.

The driver is currently undergoing treatment and further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI COR CDN ANM NB NB