Govt officer found hanging from tree outside collectorate in Rajasthan's Karauli

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) The body of a revenue official was found hanging from a tree in a park in front of the collectorate here in Karauli town on Saturday morning, police said.

Advertisment

Police said it is not clear whether Naib Tehsildar Rajendra Singh (40) was murdered or committed suicide.

Singh, a resident of Bai village in Bharatpur, was transferred from Dholpur to Karauli five days ago.

People who came for a morning walk in the park saw the body and informed the police.

Advertisment

DSP Anuj Shubham said Kotwali police reached the spot and took down the body and took it to the district hospital.

He said that it is not clear whether the officer was murdered or he committed suicide even though, prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide.

Police have informed Singh's family and a post-mortem will be conducted after the family arrives. PTI AG SKY SKY