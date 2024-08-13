Govt officer rapes Dalit girl, assaults goat in UP Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A 57-year-old government employee was arrested in a village here for allegedly raping a 10-year-old Dalit girl and committing bestiality, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place on Monday at about 5 pm, they said, Senior Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar said, according to victim's father, Gajendra Singh, posted as Agriculture Development Officer, on Monday raped his daughter and also assaulted a goat.

Based on the complaint, Singh was booked under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act, POCSO Act, section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.

The SSP said the entire act was caught on video by a child, who was standing nearby.

Police have sent the ADO to jail, the officer said, adding, the victim's family will be extended financial help. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN