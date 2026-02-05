Govt official among two held for taking Rs 65,000 bribe in Chhattisgarh

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a government official and his colleague for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 bribe in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The accused, Poonam Chand Agrawal, is posted as the Deputy Commissioner at the office of the Executive Engineer, Chhattisgarh Housing Board in Ambikapur Circle, while Anil Sinha is a senior assistant grade II, he said.

Agrawal had sought money from the civil contractor for physical verification and extension of deadlines of two civil works in Surguja and Surajpur districts respectively, the official added.

Both of them were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. PTI COR NP