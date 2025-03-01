Govt official attached as part of efforts to curb illegal mining in J-K

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday attached Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, H L Langeh, with the administrative department, ceasing all powers vested in him with immediate effect, an official spokesman said.

The attachment of the officer comes in the wake of directives received from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, the spokesman said.

He said the government has taken this step in response to rising concerns over unauthorised mining activities that have been causing severe environmental degradation and revenue loss to the state exchequer.

The director of geology and mining, Jammu and Kashmir, has been directed to submit a comprehensive report, addressing complaints related to illegal mining and the issuance of disposal permits, allowing authorities to initiate further scrutiny and take necessary corrective measures.

The officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with mining regulations to prevent any further unlawful extraction of mineral resources, the spokesman said.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary said the action serves as a strong message that the government will not hesitate to take stringent action against any official found to be negligent or complicit in illegal activities.