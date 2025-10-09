Govt official booked in disproportionate assets case in J-K

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against a government official posted at the office of the deputy district election officer in Rajouri district, an official said on Thursday.

The case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the official after a verification revealed that he had raised assets disproportionate to known sources of income, the official said.

He said the verification revealed that the accused owned a double-storey house in Ramban district, had a huge bank balance, including fixed deposits and LIC policies, a car, as well as luxurious household items, costly electronic gadgets and jewellery.

The expenditure incurred and the value of assets so acquired are disproportionate to the income earned by him from all known sources, the official said.

During the course of investigation, the ACB obtained a warrant from the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Doda and a search was conducted at the residential houses situated at Maitra in Ramban, Janipur in Jammu and a residential quarter in Rajouri in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses, officials said. PTI TAS RHL