Govt official booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence of a government official here and registering a case of disproportionate assets against him, an official said.

The case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Sumer Singh Bhau, then posted as head draftsman at the office of the executive engineer, Public Works Department (Road & Building) division Poonch, the official said.

He said the case was registered following an inquiry conducted into the allegations that the accused public servant had acquired huge assets, both moveable and immovable, disproportionate to his known source of income, on his name as well as in the names of his family members.

The inquiry revealed that the accused had allegedly accumulated huge assets, including a palatial double-storey house, luxurious vehicles and costly electronic items, besides huge bank balances, the official said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK