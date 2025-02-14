Govt official caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Karnataka's Hassan

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) A government official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 for E-Swathu license-related work in Hassan, Lokayukta police said on Friday.

The action followed a trap laid by them on Thursday, during which the Chief Officer of Alur Town Panchayat, who had demanded Rs 2 lakh was caught accepting Rs 70,000 from the complainant.

Earlier, the officer had already taken Rs 50,000 from the complainant, they added.

"The accused was taken into custody, and the bribe amount was recovered. The investigation is ongoing," a Lokayukta police said.

In another case, Lokayukta police in Karwar laid a trap following which an official at the Karwar Urban Development Authority was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, they said.

"The accused was taken into custody, and the bribe amount was recovered," they added.

E-Swathu is a web-based application created by the Karnataka government to streamline property ownership documentation in rural areas.