Govt official caught taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthan, arrested

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) A District Industry and Commerce Centre official was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh on Saturday and arrested, officials said.

The bribe was demanded in exchange for fixation of seventh pay scale, payment of pension case and payment of arrears, they said.

Properties linked to the accused have been sealed, they added.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said that a complaint was received that District Industry and Commerce Centre General Manager Rajeev Garg was harassing him and demanding a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh.

The team verified the complaint and took action on Saturday and arrested the accused General Manager Rajeev Garg red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant, a statement by the ACB said.

The accused had taken another bribe of Rs 50,000 before the complaint was lodged, the statement said.

When the ACB team reached the accused's house and a flat in Jaipur to carry out searches, they were both found closed, it said.

The house and the flat was sealed and they will be searched in Meharda's presence after taking his remand from the court, officials said. PTI AG SKY SKY