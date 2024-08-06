Govt official dies by suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) A senior official serving with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) allegedly ended his life by jumping off the terrace of a seven-story building at the Central Government Offices Complex here, police said.

Nishanta Mridul (44), a deputy controller at PESO, was taken to a private hospital after he jumped from the building on Monday. He died late Monday night, officials of Gittikhadan police station said.

No suicide note was found at his office or home, and police were probing what led him to take the extreme step, they said. His mobile phone, left on the terrace, has been recovered.

Mridul, who held an M-Tech degree, hailed from Bihar.

His work involved approving specialized equipment for petroleum and explosives industries and investigating related accidents, officials said. PTI COR KRK