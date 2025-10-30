Govt official dies in road accident in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) An administrative officer posted at the Chandauli Collectorate died after his motorcycle was rammed by an unidentified vehicle on the National Highway-19 here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at around 8.30 pm near Pachfedwa village under the Alinagar police station area.

The deceased, Krishna Kumar Srivastava (58), was on his way to his home in Varanasi when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle, leaving him critically injured, said Alinagar SHO Anil Pandey.

The SHO said Srivastava was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and trace the driver involved in the accident. PTI COR CDN APL PRK