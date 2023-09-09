Govt official dismissed in Rs 1.63 crore embezzlement case in J-K

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) A senior assistant in the Public Health Engineering department of Jammu and Kashmir was dismissed from service on Saturday for being allegedly involved in the embezzlement of funds worth more than Rs 1.63 crore.

An order issued by Financial Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti department Shaleen Kabra also directed that the embezzled amount be recovered from the employee, Nikhil Gandral, and remitted into the government treasury.

Gandral, a cashier in the Public Health Engineering department's city division I here, was placed under suspension on December 12, 2019, pending an inquiry. A four-member committee was formed to verify and compile the revenue details for the period of April 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, pertaining to financial irregularities.

The action against Gandral coincided with a week-long 'Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K' campaign which started across the Union territory on September 4 with the aim of eradicating corruption and promoting transparent and accountable governance.

Wrapping up a series of investigations and proceedings against Gandral since 2019, the order said, Gandral is also disqualified from any future employment with the government.

An FIR was registered against the official in the Crime Branch, Jammu, and later, the general administration department sanctioned the prosecution against him, it stated. PTI TAS IJT