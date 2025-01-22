Govt official gets notice for staying in women's hostel in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A Social Welfare Department official has been served a show cause notice for staying in a women's hostel in Dungarpur district, government said on Wednesday.

A complaint was made against Assistant Director Ashfaq Khan for staying in Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel in Vasundhara Vihar Colony of Dungarpur.

A caller informed the authorities Tuesday night Khan was staying in the women's hostel.

District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh said Khan had originally come to Dungarpur on transfer and had been staying at the hostel for three days.

He said that after the complaint police were sent to the hostel and a show cause was issued against Khan. The DC said the official was ordered to leave the hostel that very night. PTI AG VN VN