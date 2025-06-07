Govt official held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) A staffer from the office of the District Superintendent of Land Records associated with the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) project has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught Sanjipan Sanap, a chief administrative officer from the District Superintendent of Land Records office, red-handed while accepting the bribe, said Dharmaraj Sonke, deputy superintendent of police ACB-Navi Mumbai unit.

He said the operation was initiated based on a complaint lodged on June 4.

"The complainant's friend owned property falling under the NAINA project and had applied for a land survey. After the complainant deposited the required fee for the survey, he approached Sanap to inquire about the survey date," the official said.

He said Sanap allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant to carry out the demarcation and survey work, and insisted on an immediate first instalment of Rs 50,000.

A case would be registered against the accused official, he added. PTI COR ARU