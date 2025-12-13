Govt official held for taking bribe in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa, Dec 13 (PTI) An executive engineer of the Building Construction Department in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district was on Saturday arrested allegedly for accepting bribe, police said.

The official was “caught red-handed” while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant in Chaibasa, after sleuths of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) laid a trap to nab him, a senior officer said.

The accused has been demanding bribe to clear a bill, DSP (ACB) Indradev Ram said.

The executive engineer was brought to Jamshedpur for further investigation, he added. PTI BS RBT