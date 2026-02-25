Govt official jumps to death from Haryana secretariat building

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) A senior Haryana government official allegedly died by suicide, jumping from the sixth floor of the Haryana civil secretariat building here on Wednesday, police said.

Ganesh Arora, posted as a special secretary, allegedly came out of his office and leaped to his death.

He was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained why Arora took the extreme step. PTI CHS ARB ARB