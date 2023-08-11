Govt official robbed in central Delhi, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a health ministry official of his mobile phone and wallet in central Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The 57-year-old victim, posted as a senior principal private secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was returning home when the incident happened around 8 pm on Wednesday, they said.

When the victim reached Panchsheel Marg-Shanti Path roundabout in his car, a scooter touched his vehicle, police said.

Following this, the two people riding the scooter asked him to stop his car and come out saying one of them received an injury on his leg. The pillion rider also got down from the two-wheeler and started discussing the issue with him, they said.

Meanwhile, another person also came there and the scooter rider strangled the victim from behind and the other man took out his wallet from his pocket. Due to strangulation, the victim fainted and fell there, the victim said in his complaint.

After some time when he regained consciousness, he checked his car and found that his mobile phone was also stolen, police said.

A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station and the two accused were arrested, they said. PTI NIT NB