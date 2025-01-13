Govt official shot dead by unknown men in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A 26-year-old state government official was shot dead by unknown men in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at his residence in Madhukarpur village under Kashmar police station area on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Pintu Nayak, who was posted at the Hazaribag district treasury office, police added.

Bermo sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) BN Singh said Pintu had come home to visit his family.

"According to the deceased's father Sakul Nayak, Pintu went to his room to sleep on Sunday night after having his dinner. Around 11 PM, he heard gunshots and rushed to Pintu’s room where he found his son lying on the bed in a pool of blood," Singh said.

The family members immediately took him to the regional hospital in Jamnor where doctor declared him brought dead, police said.

The SDPO said police are investigating the matter.

"Local residents are being questioned, and efforts are underway to gather evidence from the crime scene," he said.