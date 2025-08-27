Govt official suspended for remaining absent in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) An assistant executive engineer (AEE) in Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) was placed under suspension for remaining absent from his place of posting in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma ordered the suspension of JPDCL AEE Sunderbani Sanjay Gupta for remaining absent from his place of posting without obtaining prior approval or informing the competent authority, the spokesman said.

He said the officer shall remain attached to the office of the JPDCL superintending engineer, Rajouri till further orders.

The action has been taken after it was found that the officer had not adhered to the clear instructions issued by the deputy commissioner during a meeting on disaster preparedness held on Tuesday, the spokesman said.

To ensure smooth functioning, he said the JPDCL AEE, Nowshera has been directed to look after the routine work of the Sunderbani sub-division.

Further, the executive engineer JPDCL, Kalakote has been appointed as the enquiry officer and instructed to submit a detailed enquiry report within 10 days, the spokesman said.

The deputy commissioner reiterated that all officers must remain vigilant and responsive, particularly in view of the prevailing weather conditions and warned that strict action would be taken against any lapse in duty. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS