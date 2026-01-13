Govt official, two aides arrested for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) A government official and two others have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trading firm owner accused of illegalities in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday booked Anil Sudhakar Taksale (55), the deputy commissioner (Supplies) for the Konkan Division in CBD Belapur, who had demenaded the bribe and Sai Pratim Madhav (42) and Raja Ganesh Thevar (52) for their roles in the crime, the official said.

He said that the complainant was a rice trader, and the authorities had registered a case against him and his business partners regarding an illegal stock of foodgrains in Bhiwandi following a raid on December 30, 2025.

"Taksale allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh as 'good luck' money and an additional Rs 1.5 lakh as a monthly instalment to assist with the ongoing case and ensure their future business operations ran without police interference," inspector Sachin More of the Thane ACB said.

The complainant approached the ACB on January 5. A trap was laid at a hotel in Navi Mumbai, where one of the accused persons was caught while accepting the money on behalf of the officer, he said.

Taksale was later arrested from his office in the Konkan Bhavan, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the CBD police station. PTI COR ARU